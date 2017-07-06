Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly admitted that Nani's Telugu movie Ninnu Kori is not a free-make of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ever since Ninnu Kori was launched, the makers have been promoting the film as an original Telugu movie. It was rumoured recently that the movie might be a free-make of the hit Bollywood movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The speculations, which started after the release of its theatrical trailer, created so much buzz that they even grabbed the attention of some people in the Hindi film industry.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed and produced Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, apparently approached the team of Ninnu Kori to find out whether the film is inspired by the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer. The Telugu filmmakers were successful in clarifying Bhansali's doubt by narrating the whole story to him.

It is reported that Kona Venkat, who is one of the producers of Ninnu Kori, received a phone call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Venkat garu narrated the story to him over the phone for 35 minutes. Bhansaliji said he was jealous! He loved the story. It's such a huge compliment," Nani revealed in an interview to Deccan Chronicle.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic film, which has been written and directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya. The movie brings out the message that one should not resort to taking extreme steps when efforts fail. It tells people to take a broader view of life.

Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty play the lead roles in Ninnu Kori, which features Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and Balireddy Pruthviraj in supporting roles. The movie, which features Gopi Sunder's music and Karthik Ghattamaneni's cinematography, is set to hit the screens worldwide on July 7.