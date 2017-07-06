Director Shiva Nirvana's Telugu film Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty has received positive reviews and ratings from Tollywood celebs and audience.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic entertainer film. Shiva Nirvana has written the story, while Kona Venkat penned the screenplay for the film, which revolves around the story of Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas). Pallavi is torn between her husband Arun (Aadhi Pinisetty) and her first love -- Uma Maheshwar Rao (Nani). The story begins in Vizag and then moves to New Delhi and San Francisco.

Ninnu Kori is high on emotional quotient, which will arrest the viewers. The movie offers a message that a man should not give up on life after he suffers a failure. He should lead life looking at the broader side of the life. However, the slow-paced narration plays the spoilsport in the movie, say the audiences.

Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Ninnu Kori. Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and Balireddy Pruthviraj have also done justice to their roles and they tickle your funny bone with punchlines here and there, say the viewers.

DVV Dhanayya has bankrolled Ninnu Kori under his banner DVV Entertainments and has made sure that the film has rich production values. Gopi Sunder's songs and background score, Karthik Ghattamaneni's picturisation, exotic locales and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front.

We bring you some celebs and viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Ninnu Kori movie review and ratings by the audience:

Lakshmi Manchu: #NinnuKori one of the most sensible loving movies I've seen in the recent times.@NameisNani, @AadhiOfficial #NivedaThomas BRILLIANT.

Rana Daggubati‏: Saw a beautiful film with some exceptional performers #NinnuKori @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @AadhiOfficial So happy and proud that I'm working in a time of such brilliant people #NinnuKori @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @AadhiOfficial "A storyteller doesn't find the story it's the story that finds them" @i_nivethathomas you are Telugu cinema's best find in recent times.

Manoj Manchu: #NinnuKori is an awesome film with Great Performances ❤which makes it a must watch!Congrats @NameisNani @AadhiOfficial #NivethiThomas & team

Singer Smita: Had the privilege to watch a beautiful journey of 3 people #NinnuKori My fav @NameisNani hat rick×2+1 @i_nivethathomas just wow performance

