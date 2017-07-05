Telugu movie Ninnu Kori, starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas has completed the formalities of the censor board. The film is said to be a free-make of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The makers of Ninnu Kori held a special screening for the censor board officials recently. The censors were reportedly happy with fir the t copy of the movie and they have awarded a 'U' certificate for the film without any suggestion for cut or mute. Ninnu Kori is said to be a good family entertainer.

It is rumoured that Ninnu is a free make of a Hindi film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgan. The triangle love scenes, good songs, the twist before the interval, flashback are the highlights of Ninnu Kori. The slow narration, lack of comedy and average climax are the big drawbacks of the movie, a movie portal quoted a source from the censor board as saying.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic entertainer, written and directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Nani and Nivetha Thomas are playing the lead roles in the movie, while Aadhi Pinisetty appears in a pivotal role. The film has a runtime of 1 hour 40 minutes and is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on July 7.

Ninnu Kori urges us to rise above self sympathy and take a broader view of life. "It isn't a triangular love story. There's a point of conflict that involves the three of us. The story begins in Vizag, moves to Delhi and then to San Francisco. We have a huge presence of Telugu-speaking NRIs in the US and this film will find a resonance with them, hopefully," Nani told The Hindu.