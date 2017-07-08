Nani's Ninnu Kori has opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics. The Telugu also got a good start at the box office. It is the first big movie to hit the screens after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The movie was released on Friday, July 7, while premieres were held in the US a day before. It has performed well at the domestic box office as well as overseas on the opening days.

Nani enjoys a good fan following in the US and the response to Ninnu Kori reflects his popularity. "#NinnuKori off to a Rocksolid Start in USA with around $350K Day 1(+Premieres). [sic]" trade tracker Andhra Box Office tweeted.

Early reports emerging from the industry claim that Ninnu Kori enjoyed over 60 percent occupancy on the first day at the prime centres. The Telugu film is said to have earned over Rs 7 crore on the opening day and over Rs 5 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office.

Detailed report about the collections will be out shortly.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic film, which has been written and directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya. The movie brings out the message that one should not resort to taking extreme steps when efforts fail. It tells people to take a broader view of life.

Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty play the lead roles in Ninnu Kori, which features Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and Balireddy Pruthviraj in supporting roles. The movie has Gopi Sunder's music and Karthik Ghattamaneni's cinematography.