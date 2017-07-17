Nani's Ninnu Kori has continued to make a good collection at the US box office in the second weekend. The film is now inching closer to beat the lifetime record of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham in 10 days.

Ninnu Kori had done fantastic business at the US box office in the first week. The trade analysts were a bit sceptic about its performance in the second week as it clashes with new releases like Shamanthakamani and Patel SIR. But the Nani-starrer managed to outshine both the films in North America on its second Friday.

Ninnu Kori collected $43,338 at the US box office on its second Friday and become the fourth film of Nani to cross the $1 million mark in the country after Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadovy and NenuLocal. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#NinnuKori collects $43,338 on 2nd Friday in USA to cross $1M ($1,025,988). This is 4th $1M film for Nani after Eega, BBM & NenuLocal."

Ninnu Kori showed good jump and collected $60,874 at the US box office on its second Saturday. Its nine-day total stood at $1,086,862. Jeevi tweeted "#NinnuKori continues its dominance at USA Telugu BO with $60,874 on Saturday & total gross is $1,086,862. Will it cross BBM's $1.43M?"

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham had minted a total of $1.14 million in North America in its lifetime and the Nani-starrer needed around $31,000 to beat the record. Its Sunday figures are yet to be revealed. But if we are to go by early trends, Ninnu Kori has collected over $53,138 at the US box office on its 10th day, taking its total to $1,121,862. It has fallen short by $18,138 in beating the record of Allu Arjun's movie.

On the other hand, new releases Shamanthakamani and Patel SIR collected $42,284 and $696, respectively at the US box office on Saturday. Jeevi‏ tweeted: #Shamanthakamani collects a decent $42,284 on Saturday in USA and total gross is $90,499." He added: "#PatelSIR collects $696 on Saturday in USA and total gross is $1,107."

Ninnu Kori had fetched Rs 3.50 crore for its producers from the sale of its overseas theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 3.75 crore for its international distributors in 10 days and become a beneficial venture. But DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is estimated to have earned just Rs 4.50 crore to its distributors, who shelled out Rs 7 crore on its theatrical rights.