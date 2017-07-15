Nani's Ninnu Kori has ended its 7-day first week collection at the worldwide box office on a high note. It has done well in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and in the US.

Giving the break-up of collections, trade tracker Andhra Box Office stated that Ninnu Kori minted Rs 12.50 crore from the Nizam territory, Rs 11.50 crore in Andhra and Rs 3.20 crore from Ceded to take its total tally to Rs 27.20 crore from the Telugu-speaking regions in the first week.

The distributors' share stands at Rs 16.50 crore in seven days.

In Karnataka, Ninnu Kori collected Rs 3.10 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.30 crore. From the rest of India, it has raked in Rs 1.90 crore and the distributors' share stands at Rs 75 lakh.

Nani's film earned Rs 32.20 crore from the Indian box office alone and the distributors' share stands at Rs 18.55 crore.

In the US, Ninnu Kori made Rs 6.30 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.85 crore.

With good word-of-mouth publicity and no competition, Nani's film is expected to do good business in its second weekend.

Ninnu Kori grossed Rs 27.50 crore in its opening weekend with a distributors' share of Rs 15.50 crore from the worldwide box office.

The Shiva Nirvana-directed film is a romantic movie, which stars Niveda Thomas in the female lead role. It is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]