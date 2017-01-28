The maker of controversial Flappy Bird Dong Nguyen is back with a new game, the Ninja Spinki Challenges. Much like the other games by the developer, including Swing Copters, Ninja Spinki Challenges tests your quick reflexes.

The untimely death of the Flappy Bird may have disappointed fans, but Nguyen made up by releasing follow-up games as promised. The latest Ninja Spinki Challenges game is a fresh take on Nguyen's previous 8-bit graphics games.

In the game, you play as a ninja to progress through various levels. Each level is different than the previous one, which throws away monotony, and it keeps getting tougher (as expected). You, as a ninja, will be put through various obstacles attacking from all sides, and you must avoid them.

The game has six types of challenges, which require players to jump over obstacles, use shuriken to destroy enemies, avoid getting hit by foes by sliding up and down the screen, or keep moving to avoid any kind of obstacle coming your way. Each challenge has a clock and the player must survive ten seconds to clear the round.

After each level, the survival time increases from 10 seconds to 20 seconds. And there are a total of 30 such levels in the game. But if you think you are too good and want an endless challenge, you get that after clearing the first six challenges.

Ninja Spinki Challenges is available as a free download for Android and iOS-powered smartphones. You can get it on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

We downloaded the game to get a first-hand experience of how it feels. For starters, the chiptune music is really addictive and can be annoying for some. But it kind of hypnotizes you in the game.

There isn't much to say about the graphics as it is an 8-bit graphics game. But hey, so was Flappy Bird and we loved it for as long as we could hit the highest score and not throw away the smartphones in frustration.

The initial levels are extremely easy for anyone with average reflexes. The main challenge is when you move up the ladder or try the endless mode, which is sure to annoy you if you can't hold your patience. Nguyen played it safe this time by giving players the option of choosing between "endless" and "challenges." This way you can play what suits you best. Frankly, for us the challenges mode was quite appealing as it brings variety, something we failed to see in the Flappy Bird.

With this launch, the bigger question is will Nguyen gain the same popularity for its Ninja Spinki Challenges as he did for Flappy Bird? In all fairness, the chances of that happening are quite slim as there are several games with similar concept. Take Crossy Roads and Piano Tiles for instance.

If you ask us, Ninja Spinki Challenges is certainly worth a shot. As for the addiction, as long as you stick to the challenges section, consider yourself safe.