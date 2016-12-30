Nine killed and dozens trapped in India mine collapse

  • December 30, 2016 21:25 IST
    By Reuters
At least nine miners have been killed after a mine collapsed at a coalfield in Jharkhand, India, on 29 December. A heap of mud caved in at the entry point of the mine, police said. Dozens of people are thought to be trapped, but the exact numbers are not known. The mine is run by state-owned Coal India Limitied.
