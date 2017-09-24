Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have always been the poised, sorted couple goals. Well, that was until they stirred up a storm over media when they discussed how they decided they wanted to have a child.

On a podcast, Nikki had joked about Ian throwing away her birth control pills without her knowledge and while this was just lighthearted goofing around, social media went berserk, calling this as coercive and non-consensual.

Both Nikki and Ian have been known to be very vocal when it comes to activism, which is probably why Nikki shared a joint statement on the couple's behalf, about how sorry they were about the controversy that had risen.

"To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry," they two wrote on Twitter. "That is an extremely serious issue, and women's rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we've been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts."

It went on to a bigger statement, that laid stress on how it was just a lighthearted joke between the two and wasn't all that media was pointing it out to be.

It had started with an interview with Dr Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where the couple had revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, the incident had happened. Nikki had also mentioned that she was watching while it happened.

Ian claimed, "It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out." The couple then laughed about the whole incident and shared that the decision to create a family was made jointly, in the presence of their closest friends, so they could all raise their kids together.

However, multiple people felt Ian's action to be imposing and coercive and one particular writer took to mentioning how wrong it was. Ian was called possessive. Finally, on Friday, Nikki addressed the writer's views via a Twitter rant.

With a series of tweets, she aimed at shutting people down for all the allegations hurled their way. She wrote, "Dear writer. Here's my note to you on irresponsible journalism."

The couple welcomed their first child Bodhi Soleil earlier in July, this ear. They also spoke about planning for her birth and how Nikki didn't suffer morning sickness. She mentioned general fears about pregnancy and also addressed multiple medical industry protocols that distressed her the most.

"I think the thing that plagued me the most, actually, was the medical industry," said. "Just all the rules and guidelines and paranoia, and all the things they put into your head about what you could possibly do wrong."