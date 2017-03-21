The teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming Telugu movie Keshava, which will be released online on Wednesday, will be screened with Power star Pawan Kalyan's much-hyped film Katamarayudu.

Nikhil Siddhartha is set to dazzle the screens with Keshava again after the success of Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. The first look of his upcoming movie, which was released recently, has not only got a good response but has also generated a lot of curiosity about the film. The fans of this young actor are eagerly waiting to see the teaser of the film.

On March 17, Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Twitter account to share the information about the release date of the teaser of Keshava. Besides posting a poster of the movie, the actor tweeted: "The First VISUAL TEASER of #KESHAVA will be out on March 22nd at a Media Event... Here is the Teaser Release poster plz do share thank u "

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted the censor certificate for the teaser of Keshava on Monday. He also informed his followers that the video will be screened with Katamarayudu, which is set to be released in theatres on March 24. He tweeted: "Censor Certificate of #Keshava Teaser is here. will b attached with #KATAMRAYUDU movie in all theatres. 2moro nite u all can c teaser online."

It is known that Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular Telugu actors and his film Katamarayudu is one of the most-hyped and highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2017. The movie, which is set to hit over 2,000 screens around the world, will help the makers of Keshava take its teaser to a larger number of audience. If the video impresses the power star's fans, Keshava is likely to be a super-hit film.

Keshava is a romantic action thriller movie, which is written and directed by Sudheer Varma and produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner Abhishek Nama. Nikhil Siddhartha, Ritu Varma and Isha Koppikar are playing the lead roles, while Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore essay supporting roles. Sunny MR is composing music for the movie, which is expected to release in theatres on May 12.