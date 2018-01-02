Actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who made his debut in Bollywood with My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves in 2008, lost his father after a prolonged illness on January 2. His father was cremated at the Juhu crematorium. The cause of the sudden death is yet to be known.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia, producer Ashwin Varde, Atul Agnihotri along with his wife Alvira and others paid their last respects during the funeral which was held on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.

The stars and Nikhil's close friends were seen consoling the actor on his sad day of his life.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who was last seen in Tamanchey (2014) alongside Richa Chadha, is now co-producing Veere Di Wedding which stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.