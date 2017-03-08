The popular American sports titan Nike, recently launched its new line of hijab sportswear for Muslim athletes.

The company has been working on developing its 'Pro-Hijab' collection, catering to Muslim female athletes. Nike was aided by everyday athletes, as well as professional athletes, in designing it.

This makes me happy "Nike pro Hijab" Nike is doing big things #nikehijab ✔️??? pic.twitter.com/GcDaWqnGCP — NYJK⚡️ (@young_pal23) March 8, 2017

"The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport," Nike said in a statement.

"This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London," the statement added.

The Nike hijab was inspired by two female athletes: Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar, a runner and Amna Al Haddad, who is an Emirati weightlifting Olympian.

Al Hadad shared the problems she faced because of the hijabs currently available, she had just one such hijab that she had to hand-wash every night during competitions. She had difficulty in breathing when she wore it, and its weight distacted her from focusing on her performance.

Keeping these problems in mind, Nike came up with a better version of the hijab for women athletes. This hijab is light-weight and Muslim ladies in competitive sports are using it, USA Today reported.

Zahra Lari, an Emirati figure skater was one athlete who was given the Nike hijab, and she expressed her happiness through Instagram.

Nike describes the hijab as "inconspicuous, almost like a second skin".

According to Greek mythology 'Nike' is the goddess of victory, due to this ISIS have banned all Nike products, considering them to be 'haram', a statement revealed.

