- Play Marine Le Pen: The European Union will die
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Dashcam footage shows police car intentionally running over and killing suspect
- Play ‘Kurt would not bear ill-feeling’ says brother-in-law of American killed in Westminster attack
- Play Watch the moment daring rescuers pull freezing fisherman from Estonian lake
- Play Watch this insane headbutter smash through 111 building blocks in 35 seconds
- Play Man plays golf with giant hailstones after Texas storm
Nigel Farage thrilled on Article 50 trigger day
Nigel Farage, former leader of Ukip, who is widely credited as having been a major factor behind the countrys decision to leave the European Union, says he is thrilled that Britain will be past the point of no return. The UK will trigger Article 50 on 29 March, thereby beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union.
Most popular