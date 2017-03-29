- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
Nigel Farage thrilled on Article 50 trigger day
Nigel Farage, former leader of Ukip, who is widely credited as having been a major factor behind the countrys decision to leave the European Union, says he is thrilled that Britain will be past the point of no return. The UK will trigger Article 50 on 29 March, thereby beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union.
