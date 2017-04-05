Nigel Farage threw some fairly harsh comments in the direction of EU representatives on 5 April. He was at European Parliament in Strasbourg, discussing the EU’s demands on the UK following the triggering of Article 50.
Nigel Farage says the EU is ‘behaving like the Mafia’
Nigel Farage threw some fairly harsh comments in the direction of EU representatives on 5 April. He was at European Parliament in Strasbourg, discussing the EU’s demands on the UK following the triggering of Article 50.
- April 5, 2017 15:32 IST
