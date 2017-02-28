Nigel Farage renews calls for Ukips sole MP Douglas Carswell to be removed

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has renewed his feud with Ukips only MP Douglas Carswell on 28 February. Speaking at a press conference at a Fishing for Leave event in London, Farage declared that Carswell sabotaged him during an EU summit in 2015 and questioned why Carswell joined Ukip when he disagrees with all of the main policies.
