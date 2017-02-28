- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Nigel Farage renews calls for Ukips sole MP Douglas Carswell to be removed
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has renewed his feud with Ukips only MP Douglas Carswell on 28 February. Speaking at a press conference at a Fishing for Leave event in London, Farage declared that Carswell sabotaged him during an EU summit in 2015 and questioned why Carswell joined Ukip when he disagrees with all of the main policies.
Most popular