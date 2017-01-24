Nigel Farage claims the establishment are trying to delay and dilute Brexit after Supreme Court ruling

  • January 24, 2017 18:20 IST
    By ITN
Nigel Farage claims the establishment are trying to delay and dilute Brexit after Supreme Court ruling Close
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has claimed that the establishment are attempting to delay and dilute Brexit after the Supreme Court ruled that parliament must vote on the triggering of Article 50.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular