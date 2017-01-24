- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Nigel Farage claims the establishment are trying to delay and dilute Brexit after Supreme Court ruling
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has claimed that the establishment are attempting to delay and dilute Brexit after the Supreme Court ruled that parliament must vote on the triggering of Article 50.
