Nigel Farage celebrates the triggering of Article 50 with a pint

Nigel Farage MEP slipped out for a quiet lunchtime drink today, to celebrate the formal start of Britains exit from the European Union. With a pint in hand, the former UKIP leader said the big message of today is that the UK has triggered Article 50 and that the impossible dream has come true, telling reporters that we won the war.
