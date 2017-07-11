Indian stock markets ended Tuesday trading on a bullish note, with the 50-scrip NSE Nifty closing at a record high of 9,786 while the BSE Sensex touched yet another historic high of 31,885 before closing at 31,747, a gain of 31 points.

Top Sensex gainers were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and NTPC while stocks that lifted the Nifty included Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Hindalco.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol reported that out of 19 companies in which the promoters raised their stake, six companies delivered phenomenal returns to shareholders. These are Moschip Semiconductor, Alankit, Fortune Financial Services, Ram Minerals, Monarch Networth and Tide Water Oil.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 102 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 894 crore, according to provisional data published by the NSE.

Jet Airways, which was rumoured to see stake sale to foreign investors or airlines, ended flat at Rs 605 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.