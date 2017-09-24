Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who had recently made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael, received some nasty comments on a photo she uploaded on Instagram.

Nidhhi shared a still from the film Munna Michael on Instagram in which she is seen sleeping. However, it is her cleavage that got all the attention of her followers, who soon started making cheap "boobs" and "cleavage" oriented comments.

The gorgeous actress got vehemently trolled for the photo, but she seems to be least bothered about such comments. Nidhhi told SpotboyE that people will see what they want to see and she doesn't care about such trolls.

"Oh God! Am I being trolled for that picture? FYI it's not my personal picture but a scene from my film Munna Michael. But since you insist for my take, here it is. People will see what they want to see. I really don't care and I am not rattled at all. Think of it, these trolls are only making me popular."

"I have read a lot about trolls. I am told that they suffer from a psychological disorder. These people are those who want to vent out their frustration in some way or the other and social media is an easy platform for them. They could be some students who have a strict set of parents. They could be someone who has just had a fight with his or her beloved one."

"Trust me, there are several people who joined the social media simply to criticise, abuse or do something that is disgraceful. They get a kick out of it. If they sort out their problems in this way, who am I to say anything further?" Nidhhi said.

Most of the Bollywood actresses love sharing photos on Instagram, for which they often get trolled and slut-shamed. While some of the divas prefer to just ignore such comments, some others slam the trolls back. Check some of Nidhhi's sizzling Instagram photos here:

