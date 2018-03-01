Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has acknowledged Mayank Agarwal's exploits in the ongoing domestic season but added the Karnataka batsman has been put in the queue of "national contenders".

Agarwal was expected to be named in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series -- Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka between March 6 and 18. Notably, senior members of the team, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been rested and Rohit Sharma has been handed the responsibility of leading the Men in Blue.

Despite including quite a lot of youngsters, the selectors' decision to ignore Agarwal, who has broken quite a few records with his superhuman consistency in the domestic circuit, has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Prasad revealed that the Indian selection committee follows a particular process, according to which national probables cannot jump the queue. He also added he has spoken to Agarwal and the Karnataka batsman has backed the selectors' decision.

"We have followed a pattern in our selection process. Each and every national contender is in the queue and we don't believe that anyone can jump the queue. Mayank is a wonderful kid and he completely understood what I explained to him. He told me 'Sir, you are spot on and 'I am not in a hurry at all'," Prasad was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"No player should be confused about where he stands. Our committee speaks to every player -- even those who are to be selected and try to give them a fair picture."

"Accordingly, I spoke to Mayank and told him that with his brilliant performances in domestic cricket, he has now definitely got himself in the mix (national team reckoning). I told him that he is now in the queue," he added.

Agarwal in run-scoring spree!

Agarwal has topped the batting charts in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 season, hitting 1,160 runs at 105.45. He hit five tons, including an unbeaten 304 in the first-class competition. In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, the 27-year-old hit 258 runs, including three half-centuries.

The Karnataka batsman proved his mettle in the 50-over format too, amassing 723 in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit three centuries and four half-centuries, including a match-winning 90 in the final against Saurashtra on Tuesday, February 27.

Meanwhile, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have also been given a rest for the T20I tri-series, keeping in mind their workload in the recently-concluded South Africa tour.

Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant comes in as the replacement to Dhoni, who was not available for selection. All-rounders Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar are also part of the 15-man squad.

India squad for Nidahas Trophy 2018

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk).

T20I Tri-Series 2018 Schedule