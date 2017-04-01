Nicole Kidman, who is currently receiving praise for her show Big Little Lies, will soon portray the role of a mother to a 37-year-old Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the DC film. And the Academy Award-winning actress is all excited to play the role of a mermaid warrior in the Aquaman film.

Kidman joins the star cast of the DC film Aquaman, directed by James Wan. When asked why she decided to play the role of Aquaman's mother, Queen Atlanna, Kidman replied, "You've got to have some fun."

"The reason why I love [Aquaman] is James Wan is an Australian, and I've followed his career since he started. He's a really good friend of mine, and he offered to let me play Queen Atlanna," she told Entertainment Weekly. "As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said I'm done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that. [Laughs] Because, you've got to have some fun."

Kidman will play the role of Queen Atlanna, who according to the comic is the Princess of Atlantis who falls in love with a lonely lighthouse keeper and gives birth to a son Arthur Curry.

Her role in the DC film will mark her comeback to superhero films. She last played the role of Dr. Chase Meridian, the sexy psychologist, in Batman Forever movie, which was released in 1995 and more than two decades later, she will play the role of a princess.

Aquaman will see Momoa playing the titular role, Kidman as Queen of Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as the villain, Black Manta, Wilson as Orm aka Ocean Master and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.