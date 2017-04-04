One of the best TV shows of 2017, HBO's Big Little Lies, came to a close over the weekend. Revealing the murderer and victim, the show signed off with the five lead actresses on the beach with their children.

The last scene showed someone watching the five women enjoying their holiday from far away.

The identity of the snooper begs questions: It could be Detective Adrienne Quinlan. While the character's face was not visible, the clicking of the lighter was a strong give away. Her suspicion about the women's lying doesn't die. This is why many felt that the show could return with a second season to debunk the lie.

However, breaking all hearts, the makers have confirmed that the show is a limited series and will not return for a second season. Witherspoon revealed that the second season is up to the writer of the book the show is based on. "It would be up to writer Liane Moriarty. We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas," she told InStyle.

But it looks like the director is against the idea. Director Jean-Marc Vallee told The Hollywood Reporter that he is not up for a season two.

"Let's move on and do something else! If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies One is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies Two? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that's it. We won't give you a season two because it's so good like this. Why spoil it?" he told the website.

