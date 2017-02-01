DC Extended Universe has been in talks with Nicole Kidman to rope her in for Jason Momoa's Aquaman. The Oscar nominated Lion actress has been approached to play a crucial role in the superhero film. If she agrees, 49-year-old Kidman will be seen playing the role of Atlanna, supermom of 37-year-old Momoa, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

This is not the first time Kidman has been approached to play the role of a supermom. Rumours have it that the actress was supposed to play Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta, however, Connie Nielsen was chosen to play the role. Kidman had earlier worked with DC. She was seen in DC movie Batman Forever, where played Bruce Wayne's love interest.

Fans hope that she returns to DC and accepts to join Aquaman. According to the comic, Atlanna (which will hopefully be played by Kidman) hails from the royalty in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. She falls in love with a lighthouse keeper and gives birth to a boy, who is half human-half Atlantean.

The film will see Momoa playing the title role and it will be directed by James Wan. It has been reported that Wan's top choice for Aquamom's role has been Kidman. Variety also reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was seen in Netflix's Baz Lurhmann show The Get Down, is casted as the villain, Black Manta, in the movie. Sources have revealed to the website that the actor beat Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes and 24: Legacy star Corey Hawkins.

The shoot of the film is scheduled to begin in April and will take place in Australia. Momoa has already begun his preparations for the movie. The confirmed star cast includes Amber Heard as Aquaman's love interest Mera, and Willem Dafoe will portray Dr Vulko, Aquaman's advisor. Conjuring fame Patrick Wilson will don the role of Orm, Aquaman's half-brother.

The month of February is crucial for Kidman has she will walking down the red carpet at the Oscars for her Lion nomination at the Academy Awards. She will also be seen in HBO's Big Little Lies, scheduled to premiere on February 19.