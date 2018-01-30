"Cricket!" exclaims Nicole Kidman as she gulping down countless livestock insects after she revealed her "hidden talent is eating microlivestock."

Appearing on Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theatre," the actress munched on a four courses of live bugs. Reminding fans of Fear Factor and Man vs Wild, the 50-year-old stunned (and grossed) a lot of people online.

Also read: Golden Globes 2018 complete winners list: Big Little Lies earns 4 accolades, Nicole Kidman grabs Best Actress

Putting forward her wild side for fans to see, Kidman was seen gobbling down a variety of insects which included hornworms, mealworms, crickets and grasshoppers to name a few. Using a pair of chopsticks, the diva looked so elegant tossing down some spine-chilling bugs.

"Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I'm one of them," she proudly exclaimed in the video as she enjoyed her bowl of munchies.

Picking each insect, Kidman shared her thoughts. As she picked out the hornworms, she described it: "moist, chewy, can't quite describe the flavour." She found live mealworms "fruity" where as she rejoiced biting into crickets to say, "like nothing you've ever tasted...like a hairy nut."

She finally finished her fourth bowl with fried grasshoppers and was evidently delighted to eat them "These are amazing...exquisite."

The now viral video has got fans divided. While a few say that Kidman eating bugs is not necessarily a talent considering eating insects is part of the staple food in many countries, there were others who were shocked at the ease with which Kidman finished her meal.

While many pointed out that it's not new to watch someone eat insects, a few expressed their horror that Kidman was one of them. "I'm telling you, I'd win survivor," she said while biting into mealworms. Oh well, who can argue with that!

Watch the video here:

Ironically, though Kidman relished on the bowls of bugs, she has a phobia for butterflies. In an interview last year, an interviewer from E! informed Reese Witherspoon that Kidman is extremely scared of butterflies, aka lepidopterophobia.