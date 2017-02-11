Nicola Sturgeon writes to Theresa May over shameful backtrack on helping child refugees

  • February 11, 2017 21:44 IST
    By ITN
Nicola Sturgeon writes to Theresa May over shameful backtrack on helping child refugees Close
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the UK Prime Minister Theresa May to reverse the governments shameful decision to turn away child refugees.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular