Nicola Sturgeon sets out plan for second Scottish referendum in either 2018 or 2019
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on 13 March a plan to seek the authority to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. The SNP leader said that she would seek the authority of the Scottish Parliament to agree with the UK government the details of a section 30 order to hold a referendum. Sturgeon indicated that a possible referendum would take place between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May will reportedly trigger Article 50 on 14 March.
