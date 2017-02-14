Valtteri Bottas was appointed as Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate for the 2017 Formula One season following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement at the end of last season.The retired world champion has some advice for Valtteri Bottas and who better to give it to him than Rosberg himself, who has been teammate with Hamilton for the last three years.

Also read: Nico Rosberg reveals what he did and sacrificed to become Formula One World Champion

While stating that Bottas is a very good driver and that he can achieve great things at Mercedes, he does not expect him to have an easy ride with Hamilton as his teammate considering the Brit has been there for so many years.

"Don't expect an easy ride. It's going to be challenging coming into a new team with Lewis having been there for so many years and with the new regulations. Lewis is one of the best out there so the level is extremely high. But Valtteri Bottas is extremely talented and he can achieve great things as well, as long as the team gives him a good car."

Nico Rosberg continued by saying that he will help Bottas get settled in at Mercedes and will help him in any possible way but will not reveal any of Hamilton's secrets and will remain neutral when he meets the former Williams driver. The retired German driver was also hoping to mend his broken relationship with Hamilton after things got really heated between the two during the course of last season.

"He has asked if we can have a chat soon and I am happy to do that, of course, but I will stay very, very neutral. I won't give away any of Lewis' secrets, for example. I'll just help him in a way to integrate better into the team."

"It's going to take a little bit more time. But we've already had nice relaxed moments. I'm open to having a better relationship with him in the future. We were best friends 15 years ago, after all."

Meanwhile Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel is out of contract with the Italian team after the 2017 Formula One season and Rosberg wants Mercedes to target him for next season saying he is one of the best drivers at the moment.

"Seb is out of contract after this year so it makes sense for him to look at the seat for 2018. Mercedes should consider him because he's one of the best drivers out there and could be a good fit."