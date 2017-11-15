Oh boy, Nicki Minaj has redefined the concept of love yourself.

The rapper has found a way to top Kim Kardashian by featuring raunchier than she usually does on the cover of Paper Magazine. The magazine's theme for the month is "Break the internet" and boy, Minaj is not just going to break but destroy the internet.

The risqué cover photo sees Nicki Minaj triplicate and amorously embrace herself. A semi-nude one with the rapper flaunted her bosoms, a pink barely there pink dress-clad Minaj caressing the semi-nude version and a blond-haired black-swimsuit clad Minaj seated in a sexy pose below the semi-nude Minaj.

The eye-popping, eye-brow raising photo has been shot by Ellen von Unwerth. The winter issue carries a 16-page "Minaj à Trois" editorial featuring 34-year-old artist.

It is interesting to note that Paper magazine has never termed a "break the internet" issue ever since the Kardashian photo came out. For those of you who don't remember, Kim posed butt-naked, holding her dress right below her assets to flaunt that famous booty.

The issue had created a storm online with everyone talking about the cover photo. The picture also paved the way for some hilarious memes and trolls online.

Sharing the picture, Drew Elliott of Paper magazine revealed how he and his team came up with the idea.

"I have always loved all of the looks that Nicki has done (and she has done them all). Her style (typically anchored by her off-the-charts hair choices) matches her musical talent perfectly. Break the Internet is all about the big idea, the word, the image. It came to me one day that 'Minaj à trois' had never been done. HOW?" he wrote on the magazine's website.

"We have seen different versions of Nicki, from high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching all at the same time. But we had never seen all of these together -- and now we have the chance, thanks to our cover shoot with the rap star and Ellen von Unwerth. Welcome to Break the Internet," Elliott introduced the internet-breaking picture.

The picture has been shared by Nicki Minaj on her Instagram handle with the caption: Wanna Minaj?

Warning the picture is NSFW and you can click here to check it out!