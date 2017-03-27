Nicki Minaj is set to reshoot a part of her new music video that featured the Westminster Bridge in wake of last week's terrorist attack in London.

The 34-year-old rapper was spotted filming her music video for No Frauds on Westminster Bridge just a day before the terrorist attack. The scenes featuring the Westminster Bridge will now be removed as she feels it's in bad taste to use it.

"When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it," a source told The Sun. "The other London scenes will remain, but it's highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut."

Shortly after the attack, Minaj took to her social media page to pay tribute to the victims, writing: "May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families."

Last week, Minaj quickly became a tourist attraction in London while shooting the video, thanks to her attire that consisted of a bejewelled headpiece and a sparkly corset. She completed the outfit with a pair of biker boots. Photographs from the video shoot show her striking a number of seductive poses as a crowd thronged to watch the rapper.

Yesterday we honored King #AlexanderMcQueen in London. Headpiece: Demode Jewelry Dress, BOOTS (my new fave thing of all time) and accessories by #AlexanderMcQueen #LongLiveTheKING A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:19am PDT