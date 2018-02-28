Safaree Samuels is still not over Nicki Minaj. He reportedly wants her to see his nude photo leaks and rekindle romance with him.

A person close to the reality star has said that he is hoping for a reunion with his former lover, Hollywood Life reported. According to the source, he believes the leaked images could remind her of their explosive chemistry.

"Safaree still has a lot of love for Nicki, misses her and thinks they make an amazing team together. With him behind her, Nicki's career really took off and they both thrived," the industry insider told Hollywood Life.

The insider then said that Samuels is not really worried about business, he just wants to reunite with her and enjoy "the explosive chemistry" they shared in the bedroom.

"Safaree remembers how much Nicki really enjoyed his body and he enjoyed her curves too. Nicki loved it when he sent her sexy pics in the past so he is hoping that when she sees his manhood again, in the latest pic, she might pick up the phone and rekindle their lost romance," the source added.

However, the 35-year-old American rapper thinks Samuels released his own nude photos for publicity. A person close to her said that she "was not surprised" to hear about his nude photo leaks.

"At this point, she just feels a mixture of pity and embarrassment for him. Nicki feels like Safaree will do anything for publicity these days. Safaree's so proud of his junk, and he's always been that way. He used to send Nicki a ton of explicit pics and videos from the twelve years they dated," the insider said.

Meanwhile, another insider has said that Minaj is not happy to see her name being dragged into Samuels nude photo scandal. "When she is connected to stuff like Safaree and his drama, it really drives her nuts. She'd rather be considered a talent first and always," the source said.

"Nicki started seeing things changing with her career trajectory right around her feud with Remy Ma. She doesn't like the path it's taking and wants to be recognized for her music and not who she is dating or feuding with. She doesn't want people to think that Cardi B has taken her spot either. Nicki has had to battle before and has battled through the Lil Kim comparisons to make her own name in hip hop and now she wants to and feels she has to reinvent herself so she doesn't fall into being a tabloid joke," the insider added.