Over the years, there has been a lot of talk regarding Nicki Minaj's butt, and her derriere once again became a talking point on Wednesday (March 1) when she appeared in a skimpy attire for a shoot for her new music video with Future.

Dr Miami, a plastic surgeon, put his two cents on the topic of Minaj's butt and he clearly wasn't impressed with what he saw. On March 1, he took to his Twitter page to diss the rapper's butt saying: "Too bad I'm booked till 2019 @NICKIMINAJ."

Back in 2015, Dr Miami Snapchatted a picture of Minaj and she wasn't happy. "Did you put a pic of me on ur snap chat Monday?" she demanded on Twitter. "What were u insinuating? I'm unfamiliar with what u do." An angry fan then slammed her saying "when your ass does start to sag, call Dr. Miami."

The diss came just hours after Meek Mill made fun of her butt by liking a fan's comment that read "Ass dropped."

Minaj is currently single, after splitting up with long-term boyfriend Mill in January 2017. The duo is still not on friendly terms; they also proved recently that they were still bitter by liking Instagram comments making fun of one another. On Tuesday morning, Mill posted a photograph on Instagram of him and Trey Songz in the studio, and Minaj liked a fan's comment saying it's sad they were trying to take down "one bad bitch."

"Pretty sad when all these Mfers have to come together to try to take down one bad bitch. Let's see who's left standing with all that doe in the end tho," the post read.

The same day, Mill hit back with the "ass dropped" comment.