Nicki Minaj was working on this Sunday, but she took time out of her busy schedule to wish her Instagram followers a happy Easter with two sizzling topless photographs.

Minaj, however, covered her breasts with her hand, thereby protecting her modesty. "Happy Easter We shootin! Awww made ya look," she captioned one of the photographs.

There's no word on what Minaj is shooting, but the Anaconda singer has been busy with a number of collaborations. In recent times, she has been a part of Jason Derulo's Swalla and Major Lazer's Run Up, and DNCE's Kissing Strangers.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Of late, Minaj has been teasing her fans with a number of sexy photographs. For instance, last Wednesday, she had posted a photograph of herself in a see-through top, but made sure her breasts weren't seen by blurring out that portion of her anatomy. "Don't bother zooming in. We blurred them out," she captioned it.

Don't bother zooming in. We blurred them out ☺️ ~ COAT: GIVENCHY SHOE: FENDI TOP: H&M LEGGINGS: VANS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Last week, Minaj's former manager Debra Antney had also opened up about the singer's beef with Remy Ma, saying she wasn't siding up with either of the artists.

"At the end of the day, they're both very much a part of me. They're both women," Antney told AllHipHop. "I don't particularly care for the women beefing, fighting, and bickering. Because [in] my era, they were all around each other. Even if they fought each other, they still worked together."