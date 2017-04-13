Nicki Minaj on Wednesday posted on her Instagram page a photograph of herself in a black sheer top that showcased her assets. But she asked her followers to not bother zooming in on the photograph as she has blurred out the sensational bits.

"Don't bother zooming in. We blurred them out," she captioned the photograph.

Don't bother zooming in. We blurred them out ☺️ ~ COAT: GIVENCHY SHOE: FENDI TOP: H&M LEGGINGS: VANS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Minaj is currently embroiled in a war of words with fellow rapper Remy Ma. Both of them have released tracks dissing each other, and although the beef between them has simmered down a bit, it shows no signs of ending.

On the latest episode of VH1's Hip Hop Squares, Remy Ma once again threw shade at Minaj's lyrical abilities when she was asked to finish off her lyrics to Minaj's hit number Anaconda.

"You know what? I'm kind of thinking that she would have said something about her butt because that's always like every other two bars," she said. "The name of the song is 'Anaconda,' you have to talk about your assets! Where's the anaconda gonna go?"

Remy concluded by saying she was a fan of Minaj. "I'm actually a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all of her lyrics," she said, but incorrectly guessed the rest of the lyric.