Nicki Minaj recently treated her fans to a short video of her dancing to Swish Swish, and her cleavage-baring ensemble has set tongues wagging.

The video had Minaj in a skimpy black top and leather shorts that accentuated her curves. Her pink-blonde hair is let loose and she paired her attire with black studded boots.

Swish Swish is the third single off of Katy Perry's latest studio album Witness.

Minaj's ex Meek Mill recently touched upon her and Safaree Samuels during an interview saying he was done with the Anaconda singer.

"I'm done. I'm out of that situation with the girl," he told Hot 97. "What I'ma do? I ain't got no problem with him. But for everybody else, too, when you get up in that, just remember, there's a certain way. I'm from Philly. We handle things a certain type of way. Things go certain ways. Philly people be moving a certain type of way."

He also touched upon his rivalry with Drake, saying there was a chance for the duo to put an end to their beef. He also expressed regrets at having had a fall out with Drake, who is close with Minaj.

"I was out of control at that point, the way I was coming at everybody," he explained. "I offended a lot of people at that point. The way I was talking, the stuff I said, we had little things that I ain't really agree with and I ain't feel. When I'm off the shits, I'm off the shits and coming a thousand miles an hour. I don't give a fuck about nobody, how I was coming. As a person now, when I'm not like that, it's a whole different…The way I handle things, I think I could have approached things better, but it is what it is."

Check out Minaj's latest Instagram posts below:

