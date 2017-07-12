Nicki Minaj on Monday sparked pregnancy rumours by posting a baby emoji on Twitter and liking a number of pregnancy related comments on the microblogging site.

Is she trying to tell fans she's expecting her first child?

According to a HollywoodLife source, the Anaconda singer is not pregnant just yet. But she has babies on her mind.

"Nicki [Minaj] is definitely not pregnant, but she wants kids soon, while she is still young," a source close to the singer told the media outlet. "She recently had a chance to hold a friend's new baby and she was struck with baby fever instantly."

As per the source, Minaj wants Nas to be her baby daddy, as she feels a child belonging to Nas and her would be extremely talented. "Nicki may not be getting married anytime soon, but she does not want that to slow her down from pursuing her dreams of being a mother," the insider continued.

"She has already floated the idea by Nas about using his sperm to make a baby. Nicki feels like a baby with Nas would be incredibly talented and she can't think of anyone else right now she'd rather share a child with."

Shortly after Minaj posted the baby emoji, fans came up with some valid theories on what the emoji could mean. And quite a number of fans believe that it could have something to do with her new album.

Minaj has been teasing a fourth album for a while now. It has been more than two years since she dropped her third one, titled Pinkprint. While details about the new album are scarce, Minaj did reveal that it will be a classic hip-hop work.