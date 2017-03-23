Rihanna set tongues wagging a few days back when she suddenly unfollowed Nicki Minaj on Instagram, sparking speculating that she might be teaming up with Remy Ma in her ongoing feud with the Anaconda singer.

But according to a HollywoodLife insider, Rihanna has no intention of taking the side of either of the rappers.

"The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki. She loves Nicki and thinks she's fierce bi**h just like her who doesn't take sh** from anyone," the source said. "If Ri were being attacked by a mountain lion, she'd call Nicki for help because she knows Nicki won't back down from anything. Ri's got love and respect for that diva. Always has. Always will."

However, the real reason why Rihanna unfollowed Minaj on Instagram is yet to be revealed.

Besides the feud with Remy Ma, Minaj's strained relationship with her ex boyfriend Meek Mill has resulted in her getting a lot of media attention in recent times.

A few days back, Rick Ross opened up to Wendy Williams about discouraging Mill from dating Minaj, about which he rapped in his new album Rather You Than Me.

"It wasn't nothing personal against Nicki. It could've been Keisha off the block. That was just me being a big brother. That was just my opinion; be careful. Sometimes you have to just let your little brother live. You can't stop your little brother from living. You just give your advice and support them no matter what decision they make."

However, he did not reveal why he thought Mill and Minaj wouldn't be suited for one another.