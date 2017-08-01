A picture of Nicki Minaj and Drake hanging out has sparked romance rumours.

On July 29, Drake and Minaj reportedly hit the nightclubs at Miami and a picture of them apparently sneaking away from a party has fans wondering if the duo has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The meme, which is available on The Shade Room's Instagram page, has the words "When y'all sneaking upstairs at the party" written on it.

Both Minaj and Drake are currently single, and this would be the perfect time for them to get into a relationship. But Drake, who has been vocal about his love for Minaj, has often complained about the Anaconda singer looking at him like a sibling.

"I saw Nicki for the first time and, like, literally fell in love," Drake said during an interview with MTV2's Sucker Free Countdown. "I've always really, actually, really had a crush on her, always really loved her, and she's always just looked at me as, like, her little brother."

He then set tongues wagging by tweeting: "Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and dont stare at her too long. She's finally mine."

But till now there hasn't been anything but friendship between them.

Check out the image of Drake and Minaj below: