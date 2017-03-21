Nicki Minaj squeezed her famous curves into a tight black number with a plunging neckline while shooting her new video on the London Bridge on Sunday.

The rapper quickly became a tourist attraction, thanks to her attire that consisted of a bejewelled headpiece and a sparkly corset. She completed the outfit with a pair of biker boots. Photographs from the video shoot show her striking a number of seductive poses as a crowd thronged to watch the rapper.

Yesterday we honored King #AlexanderMcQueen in London. Headpiece: Demode Jewelry Dress, BOOTS (my new fave thing of all time) and accessories by #AlexanderMcQueen #LongLiveTheKING A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Minaj is on a high, after making history by beating Aretha Franklin's previous record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman.

After releasing three songs – No Frauds, Regret in Your Tears and Changed It -- this month, the 34-year-old rapper earned 76 hits, beating Franklin who had an impressive 73 chart-toppers.

"Man, I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet," Minaj wrote on Instagram after making history on Billboard charts. "Lol. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today. #NoFrauds #RegretInYourTears + #ChangedIt charted this week on Billboard & I now hold the title of most Hot 100 entries in the HISTORY of BILLBOARD among women of EVERY genre. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory. #YoungMoney #NickiInLONDON Island girl from South Side Jamaica, QUEENS!!!! NEW YORK CITY!!!!! Rrraaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"