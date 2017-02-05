Beyonce's pregnancy news broke the internet earlier this week after the Lemonade singer posted an Instagram picture announcing she was in the family way. Now, Nicki Minaj has put up her picture revealing a baby bump, sending rumour mills into an overdrive.

The rapper is seen in a black transparent lacy dress posing for camera while revealing her belly. The caption read: "ATBIMS. y'all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but." ATBIMS is internet speak for "All These Bitches Is My Sons."

But the million-dollar question is: Who is the father? There are only two possibilities, Hollywood Life reports. It could either be her ex boyfriend Meek Mill, with whom she broke up in January this year, Or it could be Drake, the gossip website reports. Drake is Minaj's on-again-off-again boytoy and best friend. It was earlier reported that Meek Mill claimed that Minaj was expecting a child. He even posted a message on Snapchat that read: "I ain't tell ya'll about her being preg... nvm lol" but quickly deleted it. Numerous sources have been quoted as saying that the rapper wanted a child for a while now.

ATBIMS. ? y'all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF - I was gonna wait to share the news but... A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Time and again, Drake's close circle of friends have waxed lyrical about his love for Jennifer Lopez. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship. If this is Drake's child, how is JLo going to react? The singer posted a cryptic message last night on her Instagram handle that read, "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj's latest post begs the question as to the veracity of her pregnancy since the singer's previous posts don't point to that direction. However, fans speculate that MInaj may have been sharing old pictures on her Instagram handle. What do you think? Is she really pregnant? Let us know in the comments section below!