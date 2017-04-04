Just a day after she won the Fashion Rebel honour at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Nicki Minaj decided to flaunt her unique sense of style by squeezing herself into a sheer outfit that showcased her curves.

Also read: No new episode of The Flash on April 4; when will Season 3 episode 19 air?

Minaj was photographed at the entrance of the Montage Beverly Hills striking a pose in a Charbel Zoe Couture mini-dress with gold appliqué detailing. Minaj risked a serious wardrobe malfunction as she opted to go braless.

Posting on Instagram a photograph of herself rocking the look, Minaj wrote: "Another day another slay, Guess what we're shooting today?"

On Sunday, Minaj thanked some of the biggest names in the fashion industry for giving her an opportunity to shine early in her career.

Onika Tanya Maraj A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

"A lot of years ago, my publicist called me and told me that someone wanted me to be their date for New York Fashion Week for three shows. I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" Minaj told the audience at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. "Turns out to be some really influential lady in fashion. Her name was Anna Wintour. They really needed me to sit next to her. But I want to say thank you to Anna. A lot of people gave me a shot early on in my career, and I would just like to recognize some of those people who were just amazing."

She continued: "We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. You know what, we win and fail in the public eye. That's not easy to do. People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes."