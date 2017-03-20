Nicki Minaj is quite popular for the provocative display of her incredibly curvaceous figure. So, it is no surprise as the rap star recently took to Instagram to share a few saucy snaps.

She has now shared a few pictures from her recent trip to London. In one shot, the rapper is dressed in a sheer black bodysuit with a bondage-style Alexander Mcqueen leather bra and paired it up with black boots.

Not only this, she posted another sideways snap as she highlighted her curves revealing her big butt. The 34-year-old star was also seen wearing a very long black wig which almost touched her ankle.

She shared another picture with her fans on social media donning a white fur coat and a fancy silver headdress. She was seen posing and waving a Union Jack flag surrounded by some local fans.

Bodysuit: Agent provocateur Leather bra: Alexander Mcqueen Shoes: Osmose #QueenInEngland ?????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

She captioned the picture, "It's FREEZING COLD OUT HERE!!!!!!" followed by snowflake and snowman emojis.

The rapper recently made headlines when she appeared in singer Jason DeRulo and rapper Ty Dolla $ign's new music video. She was seen in a number of provocative poses, while squeezing her famous assets into a pink latex attire.

The Anaconda songstress added a pair of latex, over-the-knee boots, a matching belt and fingerless gloves.

Nicki Minaj had also made a huge impression at the Paris Fashion Week by wearing an extremely revealing top which had her left breast completely uncovered. The rap star was attending Haider Ackermann's show in the French capital.

#NickiInLONDON my 2nd home!!!! ????? it's FREEZING COLD OUT HERE!!!!!! ❄️☃️ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT