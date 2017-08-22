Nicki Minaj is known to put forward some of the raunchiest music videos. No one could forget the jaw dropping Anaconda video that stunned everyone. Well, it looks like Nicki Minaj is preparing to recreate a storm on internet and this time with some help from Blac Chyna.

It was known that the hit female rapper was collaborating with Rob Kardashian's ex. Now, Minaj has given a sneak peek into how raunchy the video of Rake it Up, sharing the full video link on her Instagram account. Teasing fans, Minaj has been actively sharing short clips from the epic video. But she dropped a raunchier behind-the-scenes visuals that will leave your eyes popping out.'

Also Read: Rihanna upset with Drake and Nicki Minaj's budding relationship?

Dressed in a shocking pink latex outfit, the rapper shows off ample skin and flaunts her assets for the camera. Twerking in a kiddie pool, Minaj risked wardrobe malfunction while she wore the body-clinging dress.

In another sneak peek shared, Minaj is dressed in a blue latex outfit and is seen accompanied with Blac Chyna in a purple latex dress. In the sequence, the divas are seated in their luxury Lamborghini while Yo Gotti stands between the two vehicles, signalling for a race between the sensual women.

Minaj shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned: YIKESSSSSS!!!!!! Inches lil bih!!!!!!! Knock it off!!!! Touch dem toes!!!!! Fave part of the video bucket list!!! I raced wit Chyna #RakeItUpVIDEO u don't need tidal to view the link in my BIO my darlingz. #KIO knock it off gang. Tokyo pon di Queen hair. Barbie tingz. Ya dun bloodclotttt know. Sheika pon Barbie face. Maher pon di fabric dem. DIRECTED BY @bennyboom [@yogottikom] starring [@blacchyna] w/@moneybaggyo"

Minaj addressed the delay in sharing the video citing last-minute editing causing the hold-up. The video was originally slated to release on Friday.

The BTS WAY ?? watch the video now ?? Click the link in my bio to watch the #RakeItUp video. ♥️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

The #RakeItUpVIDEO is OUT. Click the link in my BIO to watch it if you DON'T have @Tidal yet. Nickname is NICKI ? A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

She tweeted: "My darlingz, we r trying our best. It should've been out today ... we want it out just as much as u." The video is now available on Tidal.