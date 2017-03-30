The video for Gucci Mane's Make Love released a day ago and it has Nicki Minaj flaunting her curves, sitting atop an inflatable unicorn pool toy.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy Season 13 spoilers: Does Glee actor Matthew Morrison have what it takes to be Jo's husband?

The 34-year-old rapper is dressed in a green and cream bikini that she paired with thigh-high lace-up boots and multiple gold chains. She has covered her eyes with a pair of futuristic shades.

SURPRISE!!! The #MakeLove video drops tmrw morning 10AM EST on VEVO listen to the song now GUCCI MANE FT. NICKI MINAJ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

In the video, Minaj has dissed Remy Ma, poking fun at her album sales.

"Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?

One platinum plaque, album flopped, b****, where? (b***, where?)

Hahaha, ahhhhh

I took two bars off just to laugh

You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap

You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques...."

ESSENCE #BlackWomenInMusic #RemyMa #BlackLove #RemyMafia dress/robe by @OTTDubai @Gucci shoe A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:20pm PST

Check out the video below:

The Minaj-Ma fight seems to have no end in sight, and according to a new report, Remy Ma and Cardi B might be joining forces to take down Minaj.

Cardi B's fight with Minaj started after the latter dissed a video where the reality star showed off her freestyling skills.

❤️ A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

"Cardi's already been talking with Remy about doing a track together but now she wants to make it a Nicki diss track, she's already started writing it," a source told HollywoodLife.

"Cardi wants a feud with Nicki, she's ready for anything Nicki wants to throw at her. She's saying she wants to go up against her in a rap battle, she thinks she'll win."