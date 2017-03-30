The video for Gucci Mane's Make Love released a day ago and it has Nicki Minaj flaunting her curves, sitting atop an inflatable unicorn pool toy.
The 34-year-old rapper is dressed in a green and cream bikini that she paired with thigh-high lace-up boots and multiple gold chains. She has covered her eyes with a pair of futuristic shades.
In the video, Minaj has dissed Remy Ma, poking fun at her album sales.
"Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?
One platinum plaque, album flopped, b****, where? (b***, where?)
Hahaha, ahhhhh
I took two bars off just to laugh
You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap
You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques...."
Check out the video below:
The Minaj-Ma fight seems to have no end in sight, and according to a new report, Remy Ma and Cardi B might be joining forces to take down Minaj.
Cardi B's fight with Minaj started after the latter dissed a video where the reality star showed off her freestyling skills.
"Cardi's already been talking with Remy about doing a track together but now she wants to make it a Nicki diss track, she's already started writing it," a source told HollywoodLife.
"Cardi wants a feud with Nicki, she's ready for anything Nicki wants to throw at her. She's saying she wants to go up against her in a rap battle, she thinks she'll win."