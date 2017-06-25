The year 2017 seems to be going well for Nicki Minaj despite her beef with fellow rapper Remy Ma and her broken romance with Meek Mill.

On Saturday, the No Frauds singer took to Instagram to post a scintillating photo of her in a cleavage-baring attire and captioned it with a lengthy message talking about her accomplishments.

The Queens native also revealed that she has become the "most awarded" female rapper in history, thanks to the ASCAP award for her feature on Yo Gotti's Down in the DMs remix.

Also read: Tupac Shakur's friends continue to slam All Eyez On Me; filmmakers sued for copyright infringement

"According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and #ThePinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide‼️" she wrote. "Since January, I've received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history‼️To top it all off, this year I received the title for most Hot 100 entries by any woman in the HISTORY of MUSIC. A title previously held by Aretha Franklin for 40 years. "

"They don't want you to post your achievements & accomplishments. It makes them uncomfortable. But you must! B/c everyday, ppl broadcast your failures. They shout them to the mountain tops. So never EVER stop posting your accomplishments. I love my fans so much. Thank you. #NBAAwards Monday. Can't wait for you guys to see my performance❣️," she added.

Minaj is all geared up to set the stage on fire at the NBA Awards on June 26.

While Minaj is raking in accolades, her exes Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill are making headlines for a different reason. On Friday night, a video released online shows Samuels claiming he was jumped by Mill and his crew on Friday afternoon.

A video of the incident has since found its way online, but it doesn't show the actual fight between the duo.

Check out the video below: