Nicki Minaj has never been shy about flashing her curvy figure, and on Thursday, she treated her Instagram followers to pictures from a photoshoot to celebrate the release of two new songs.

The photographs show Minaj dressed in a white bodysuit that accentuates her curves. Her ample cleavage and thighs are exposed in the white attire, which Minaj accessorised with a golden belt, boots and tiara.

She completed the look with gold eye make-up and covered her pout with light pink gloss.

"Who's prepared for 2 new songs @ midnight?!?! #ICantEvenLie ft @future & #Nobody ft @aliciakeys ~ courtesy of that new @djkhaled album ❣️#SecretShoot," Minaj captioned one of the pictures.

I just gave him the key to the cookie jar. I don't share his goodies. #QueenTingz #BarbieTingz sit down pon it, mi know fi sit down pon it. bad btchs keep dat exclusive A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, Minaj's feud with Remy Ma is still alive and she has seemingly thrown shade at her fellow rapper in I Can't Even Lie, which also features Future.

"Keep your man off my Instagram, bitch," raps Minaj, probably in reference to the incident where Papoose, Remy Ma's husband, liked an Instagram photo of Minaj with Drake.

Minaj is also featured in DJ Khaled's Nobody, which also features Alicia Keys.

Find below a video exploring how Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef started: