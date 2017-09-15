Nicki Minaj is known for her quirky fashion sense. Be it wearing a rope dress or her famous latex outfits, the female rapper successfully pulls off the wackiest of outfits.

Pulling another eccentric outfit out of her closet, Minaj decided to drape herself in dollar bills and took a sly dig at Taylor Swift in the process.

The rapper accompanied Jake Gyllenhaal to attend and perform at The Jimmy Fallon Show recently. The diva put on a sexy catsuit that showed off her curvy figure and assets. However, it was not the style that caught fans' attention. It was the print of the dress that was interesting.

The Anaconda singer's dress featured dollar bills. And they are not the usual dollar bills either! The currency notes featured Nicki Minaj's face at the centre. Posing with Jake, she captioned the picture: "Jake & I are both on @jimmyfallon TONIGHT!!!!! I'm performing. Who's watching?"

She then went on to share a couple of solo pictures from backstage. One among them looked like she took a dig at Swift. Walking towards the camera, oozing confidence, Minaj wrote: "Ooohhhh look what you made me do."

While it is unclear what Minaj meant when she used the famous line from Swift's recent hit song as her caption, it was definitely not promoting the song.

Fans have known that Swift and Minaj have never really "got along" ever since their infamous Twitter spat in 2015. Minaj also recently contributed to Katy Perry's Swish Swish, which had shady references to Perry's feud with Swift.

Jake & I are both on @jimmyfallon TONIGHT!!!!! I'm performing. Who's watching?!!!!!! ? A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Ooohhhh look what you made me do ? watch @jimmyfallon TONIGHT 12:35 am Eastern/11:35 pm Central on NBC A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

After posting that picture, the singer shared another shot with the caption: "You'll never be alone. I'll be with you from dusk til dawn," quoting Zayn Malik's recent song.

Fans couldn't stop raving about her look and performance. The singer was joined by Yo Gotti to perform the song Rake It Up in the show.

You'll never be alone. I'll be with you from dusk til dawn ? A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Minaj made her appearance just hours after she fuelled rumours about her and Nas' relationship. The couple have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and were recently seen indulging in some flirtatious PDA during Nas' birthday celebrations.

Though E! News' source claimed they are "just very dear friends," TMZ's sources revealed they FaceTime every day.

The legend himself... #EscobarSeason A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

"Nas and Nicki FaceTime every single day and text non-stop. We're told their busy schedules make it impossible to hook up face-to-face as much as they'd like — so they make it a priority to stay in touch other ways," the insider revealed.