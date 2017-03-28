- Play Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us
- Play Does Jewish vegan vlogger Henya Mania believe factory farming is akin to the Holocaust?
-
- Play Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote
- Play Formula 1 in numbers
- Play Formula 1 in numbers
- Play Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote
- Play Formula 1 in numbers
Nick Clegg: Growing gap between what public expects and the reality of Brexit
The UK government will face a Brexit backlash once the public realises it cannot deliver on its outlandish and utopian promises, Nick Clegg said on 28 March. The former deputy prime minister also rebuked claims from Brexit Secretary David Davis that Britain will enjoy the same benefits outside of the Single Market.
Most popular