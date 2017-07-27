Arjun Sarja and Prasanna's Nibunan, which has been simultaneously made in Kannada as Vismaya, hit the screens on Friday, July 28. The movie, written and directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, is a multi-starrer that also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shruti Hariharan, Vaibhav and others in supporting roles. Nibunan has S Navin's music, Arvind Krishna's cinematography and Sathish Suriya's editing.

Story:

Arjun Sarja plays a crime branch DSP named Ranjith Kalidoss and Shruti Hariharan is seen as his wife, who is also an abstract painter. He has Prasanna and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in his team. It is a crime thriller which is packed with ingredients like suspense, mystery, emotions, actions and more. The film deals with an investigation of serial murders.

The killer gives clues before every murder and a closed chapter re-opens to give a thrilling finish to the film. In short, how Arjun's team finds every bit of information to nab the culprit forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

The movie had a special screening for select-guests and journalists. Going by the early response, people have enjoyed the mystery thriller and hail the brilliant writing backed by the electrifying performance of Arjun and other key actors. Below, find the viewers' response to the flick:

Ramesh Bala‏: #NIBUNAN : A Solid investigative thriller.. @akarjunofficial is impressive as lead officer.. Dir @Arunvaid maintains da suspense till da end

Kaushik LM: #Nibunan -Ticks all the expected boxes for a serial killer - investigative murder mystery, with family elements & an ensemble cast

@Arunvaid

#Nibunan - @sruthihariharan looks really beautiful & elegant (like the classy Hemanika from YA). Hope she gets more in Tamil cinema.

#Nibunan -There is an intriguing dimension in @akarjunofficial's character. @varusarath @Prasanna_actor get gud space as the capable juniors

#Nibunan 2nd half -Uncovers the root cause for the murders & the serial killer. Action King #Arjun also gets to flex his muscles in the end!

Haricharan Pudipeddi: Halfway through #Nibunan. Developing into a solid whodunit thriller with a good interval bang.