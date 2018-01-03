Television beauty Nia Sharma has once again proved that she totally deserves the second spot in the list of Sexiest Asian Women 2017. The lady posted a picture of hers on New Year in a white fur top, red glasses and red knee-length boots. She looked every inch of a diva in the picture, which she captioned as: "Because '2018' should arrive in style bro!"

No wonder she has beaten all the A-listed Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif apart from Priyanka Chopra, who topped the poll for the record-breaking fifth time.

TV Recap 2017: Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Shama Sikander and others who flaunted their curves in bikini [PHOTOS]

Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, Nia has kick-started with the shoot of the second season of Vikram Bhatt's popular series Twisted. In the previous season, she was paired opposite model Namit Khanna.

Twisted is about seduction, betrayal, sex and much more. The story of the first season revolved around a murder, along with tracks of a lesbian relationship and an extramarital affair. Nia's bold and sexy avatar gained her massive popularity. The on-screen couple's liplocks, taking off layers of clothing, and the erotic and steamy scenes made the show quite popular.

The actress was in news a few months ago when she was slut-shamed for posting a video that showed off her hot moves. The actress, however, silenced her haters in style.

Besides Nia, other television actresses who ranked in the top 20 positions are Drashti Dhami at number six, Gauahar Khan ranked ninth and Rubina Dilaik of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki at number 10th position.